Viroqua's Driftless Dribblers Granny Basketball team will host its Granny Tournament in the Viroqua High School gym, 100 Blackhawk Drive, Saturday, April 1.

The Driftless Dribblers face the Harpers Ferry (Iowa) Fireflies at 9:30 a.m. and the Faribault (Minnesota) Hotshots at 12:30 p.m.

The roster includes Deb Stafslien, Sally Light, Barb Marr, Michelle Krause, Maryann Stokke, Connie Stokke, Kathy Horn, Julie Kruizenga, Pam Schipper, Peg Bousher, Sue Schmitz, Terri Bullock, Pat Peterson and Coach Kim Littel.

The team was formed 2016, and is part of the Granny Basketball League’s Eastern Division. The league was established in Iowa in 2005, and the 1920 rules for six-on-six girls’ basketball are used. Members of the league wear bloomers, middy blouses and knee high stockings. All players are age 50 and over.

According to the rules, there is no running or jumping, no physical contact, no flesh can be shown, two dribbles per possession per player, and the standard basketball court is divided into thirds. There is a two-minute break between quarters and 10 minutes between halves. A team consists of five or six women. Anytime a player shoots an underhand basket it’s a three-point shot and players get three fouls. If there is a fall, play stops and everyone says, “Granny down.”

According to the Granny Basketball League website, there are more than 450 players on 41 teams in 10 states: 14 teams in Iowa, nine in Kansas, five in Texas, three each in Missouri and Oklahoma, two each in Minnesota and Wisconsin, and one each in Louisiana, Virginia and California.

For more information about Granny Basketball, visit www.grannybasketball.com.