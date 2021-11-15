Viroqua's Ella Dahl signs letter of intent to play Division 1 hockey at Sacred Heart University

Ella Dahl of Viroqua recently signed her National Letter of Intent to play Division 1 hockey at Sacred Heart University in Fairfield, Connecticut.

Dahl began playing hockey with her twin brother Brayden at the age of 4 in Viroqua, coached by their father Troy for the Viroqua Thunder Hockey Association. She was recruited to play for the Madison Capitols in 2017, when her U14 Capitols team made it to the National Championships in Marlborough, Massachusetts. She attended the North American Hockey Academy (NAHA) in Wellesley, Massachusetts for the 2020 to 2022 seasons. Dahl will return to Viroqua in March to complete her senior year and graduate from Viroqua High School.

Sacred Heart University is a private Division 1 NCAA College, located in Fairfield, Connecticut. SHU has 33 D1 NCAA athletic teams and over 80 degree programs to over 8,500 students. The SHU Pioneers are currently building a 70 million dollar hockey facility (Martire Family Arena). The opening game in the new arena will be Jan. 15, 2023 vs. Harvard University.

Ella is the daughter of Troy and Angie Dahl of Viroqua. She is the granddaughter of Shirley Soltau and Dan Dahl of Viroqua, and Terry and Barb Murphy of Gays Mills.

