Two Viroqua High School wrestlers – Ethan Dobbs and Madi Zube – will be competing for state boys and girls wrestling titles, Thursday-Saturday, Feb. 23-25, at the Kohl Center on the campus of the University of Wisconsin in Madison.

Dobbs, a senior, placed third in the 132 pound weight class at the Division 2 Wisconsin Dells Sectional on Feb. 18 to qualify for state.

Zube, a junior, placed first in the 165 pound weight class at the Division 2 Wisconsin Dells Sectional on Feb. 18 to qualify for state.

Dobbs and Zube are scheduled to wrestle Thursday.

It’s the 80th annual Wisconsin Interscholastic Athletic Association Individual Wrestling Tournament and the second Girls Individual Wrestling Tournament.