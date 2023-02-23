The Wisconsin Baseball Coaches Association (WBCA) honored two Viroqua coaches – Kelly Olson and Pete Swanson -- at a banquet at the Madison West Marriott, Feb. 11.
The association honored Olson, a Viroqua Legion coach, as 2022 Amateur Coach of the Year. Swanson was recognized for achieving 400 wins in his Wisconsin baseball coaching career for Viroqua High School as of Feb. 11.
