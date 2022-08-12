Viroqua's Margo Wade competes at the USATF Junior Olympics in discus

Margo Wade of Viroqua competed in the 2022 USATF National Junior Olympic Track and Field Championship held in Sacramento, California, Saturday, July 30. The rising Viroqua High School freshman took seventh in the discus for 13-14-year-old girls, and brought home a medal.

Wade, 14, represented the Viroqua Track and Field Club at the meet. She set a personal record with a throw almost 4 feet further than any previous documented throw. She threw a 1 kg discus 91'1" (27.77 meters), to earn the medal. Going into the meet, she was ranked 10th among the registered competitors.

Coach Dan Brown and Gregg Roberts have assembled an off-season track and field club, and they have been competing at meets around the region since the end of the regular track and field season. Wade competed at the Wisconsin Junior Olympics Championship in Waukesha June 11, which qualified her for Junior Olympics Regionals for Region 8 at Lakeville South High School in Lakeville, Minnesota, July 9. She took fourth in the region for 13-14-year-old girls and that qualified her for the 2022 USATF National Junior Olympic Track and Field Championship.

She also throws shot put and plays hockey and will be joining the Viroqua Blackhawks girls hockey team this fall on defense.