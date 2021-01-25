 Skip to main content
Viroqua's Peewee A team wins Rice Lake hockey tournament
Tournament winners

Members of the Viroqua Peewee A team display the first-place trophy they won at the Rice Lake tournament Jan. 22-24. Pictured are (front, from left) Brenna Rogers, Cooper Rahr, Joey Hertel, Landen Burke; (back) Mari Buros, Jack Olson, Jackson Morrison, Logan Gronemus, Ben Hoyum and Gavyn Hansen.

 Contributed photo

Viroqua Peewee A took first place at the Rice Lake tournament Jan. 22-24.

Saturday they won their pool, beating Mosinee A 5-1, then played Rice Lake A, and in a back-and-forth scoring game, Viroqua scored in the last 10 seconds to end the game in a tie, taking them to the championship game Sunday against Onalaska A. They beat Onalaska A 8-4.

Gavyn Hansen earned two playmaker patches, and Landen Burke earned two hat trick patches and one playmaker patch for the weekend.

The team will travel to their second tournament in Marshfield Feb. 19-21. The Peewee As are coached by Justin Rahr, Joe Gronemus and Barry Hertel

