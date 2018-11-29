BOYS BASKETBALL
Hillsboro 45,
Viroqua 43
VIROQUA — The Blackhawks (0-1) dug themselves a 17-point hole in the first half, but had the ball with 1.9 seconds remaining and a chance to steal one in its home opener, Tuesday.
However, they had to go the length of the floor, and they didn’t get a shot off after an inbounds play. Dawson Swenson had 19 points, 13 of which came in the second half.
GIRLS BASKETBALL
Brookwood 48,
Viroqua 31
ONTARIO, Wis. — Nine of the 10 players who saw the floor for the Falcons scored, led by Noemi Nicholas’ nine points, Nov. 20. Brookwood (2-0) made 15 of 24 free throws, many of which in the second half to seal the win.
Josie Dobbs had eight points for Viroqua (1-1).
