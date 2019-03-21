VHS' Coulee Conference Scholar-Athletes

Viroqua High School's Jillian Weston and Sam Saner are among the Coulee Conference's 14 WIAA Scholar-Athletes who were recognized at the conference's annual scholar-athlete banquet, Tuesday, March 19.

 Contributed photo

The Coulee Conference recognized its 14 WIAA Scholar-Athlete nominees during the annual Coulee Conference Scholar-Athlete Banquet Tuesday, March 19, at Drugan’s Castle Mound in Holmen.

Viroqua High School's honorees were Jillian Weston and Sam Saner

The event honored the male and female scholar-athlete nominee from each of the seven conference schools.

Scholar-athletes recognized were as follows:

  • Arcadia High School: Nicole Madden and Ben Teske;
  • Black River Falls High School: Abigail Ross and Adam Wiesender;
  • G-E-T High School: Dana Feyen and Josh Jumbeck;
  • Luther High School: Cianna Hoppe and David Vannucchi;
  • West Salem High School: Brooke Bentzen and Aaron Bahr;
  • Westby High School: Elsa Luebke and Ryan Daines.

The event is made possible with proceeds from the annual Coulee Conference Classic basketball tournament.

