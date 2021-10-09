VTAC Competes at Wausau 9-Mile Trails

Vernon Trails Area Composite (VTAC) completed in their third mountain bike race of the season on Oct. 3 at the Wausau 9-Mile Trails.

Top 20 finishers for the team included Charlotte Brudos fourth, Oliver Krieger-Fitsch seventh, Amelia Olson 11th, Bria McKay 12th, Amara Semanchin 13th, Calleigh Andersen 15th, Zaiah Manspeaker 18th and Gibson Wade 20th. Top 30 finishers included Isaac Thimmesch, Kyle Sleep, August Bieser and Dylan Andersen. Top 40 finishers include Ayden Brudos and Vincent Naporski. Other finishers include Leo Madura (51) Cyrus Hundt (58), Devan Woodhouse (64), Gus Roberts (72), Eli McKay (84) and Makkai Bagesse (93) after a flat tire impeded his progress.

VTAC is currently in 12th place out of 51 teams statewide. There are two races remaining in the season, at Mt. Morris Nordic Mountain and Waterloo Trek Trails. In addition to racing through the NICA (National Interscholastic Cycling Association), many of these athletes compete at Sidie Hollow, Hubbard Hills and Rusty Ridge (three local trail networks) in the pertNear 10 or 20 mountain bike course, which is an event provided by Vernon Trails. Vernon Trails creates outdoor biking opportunities through "Expanding Access. Building Community."

In addition to mountain bike racing, these athletes also help to maintain the biking and hiking trails at Sidie Hollow County Park, Hubbard Hills and Rusty Ridge. Members of the VTAC team have contributed over 120 trial building hours so far this season. Trail work includes both building and maintaining trials for use by all trail users.

