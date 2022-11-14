VTAC earns third at Waterloo, fourth for the 2022 season series

VTAC (Vernon Trails Area Composite) completed five races during the 2022 season competing against 52 teams throughout the state. VTAC has 11 riders in the High School category. VTAC had 23 athletes at the fifth and final race of the season.

VTAC finished the Waterloo race in third place with 1,948 points within 18 points of second place. The season series was completed in fourth place with 9,796 points for the season within 5 points of the third place finishing team.

Podium finishers at Waterloo included Dylan Kaduc, Calleigh Andersen and Bria McKay. Dylan Kaduc finished his race in first place and was the season points leader in the JVII Category. Calleigh Andersen completed her race in second place with Bria McKay in third place for JVII girls.

Other competitors included seniors Oliver Krieger-Fritsch finishing the Varsity race in 14th place, Isaac Thimmesch finishing the JVIII race in 10th place. Dylan Andersen finishing JVIII race in 23rd place and Ayden Brudos finishing the JVII race in 24th place. Each of these athletes has participated in the VTAC team since its inception in 2017. We wish them well in all of their future endeavors.

Also in the JVII category August Bieser finished in 27th place, Vincent Naproski finished in 41st place and Paul Eddy finished in 69th place. In the Freshman category, Devan Woodhouse completed his race in 43rd place.

We look forward to having some of our middle school class move into the points scoring high school competitors. VTAC has seven eighth-grade competitors who competed in the 2022 season. These athletes finished their final race of the season as follows: Charlotte Brudos 15th place, Makkai Bagesse 64th place, August Roberts 69th place, John Eddy 79th place, Finely Palen 84th place, Leo Madura 109th place, Cyrus Hundt 110th place, Eli McKay 115th place and Kyle Sleep 123rd place. We look forward to seeing each of these athletes complete in the 2023 season.

Other middle school athletes include seventh-graders Finely Palen and Leo Madura who finished in 84th and 109th place, respectively. Sixth graders Damon Kaduc who finished his race in 12th place and Lila Johnson and Eden Olson both sixth graders who finished their races in 20th and 27th place, respectively.