Westby softball coach is proud of her team

Editor's note: Here are comments from Westby High School softball coach Morgan Stenslien on her six seniors. A group that was eagerly looking forward to improving on last season's 9-13 overall record, and even challenging for a Coulee Conference title this spring before the coronavirus pandemic put the spring sports season on hold.
This year's class has put in an extraordinary amount of work into their softball careers together as a unit.
They began playing and traveling together at the age of 9. They embraced the importance of team and internalized the importance of off-season individual self-improvement.
They are teammates on the field and in their daily lives, and this was their opportunity to set an example for our program of how to blend individual work and commitment into team strength.
As a class, they have always been the first to arrive and the last to leave any practice or game. Unfortunately for them, their chances to walk their talk may be cut short which will leave for them a sense of something lost in their softball careers. For that we are sorry! We keep our fingers crossed that they will get the opportunity to “cleat up” for their final HOORAH!
Alexis Ellefson (Lex): Her positivity is unwavering. She has encouraged her teammates on the field and off, and is a role model for supporting her teammates during their ups and downs. She fully supports the efforts of the program and simply finds enjoyment in being on the dirt.
Claire Griffin: Brings an energy and hunger to the playing field. It doesn't matter where she's being asked to play, she just wants to play! Her love for the dirt and the sport is contagious, along with her laughter. If we get back on the field, we guarantee she’ll call for the steal sign every time she is on base! In 2019, she was second-team All-Coulee Conference.
McKenna Manske: A field general. She sees plays unfolding before the pitch is thrown or runners are set in motion. She pushes her teammates for one more rep -- one more play -- one more time to do it right. She brings a competitive edge to games and to practice, where she sets the tone for working hard and putting forth maximum effort. In 2018, she was honorable mention All-Coulee Conference. In 2019, she was second-team All-Coulee Conference.
Chloe Stellner: Exemplifies being able to let loose and be goofy in the dugout, but a ferocious and fierce competitor on the field. Her speed, fearless demeanor and cannon arm make her a force in the outfield. This intensity as a competitor is matched by her kindness as a teammate and friend. In 2019, she was honorable mention All-Coulee Conference.
Molly Stenslien: Even when an ACL injury sat her out for over a year, as a student-athlete, she still "showed up" for her teammates to cheer them on in victories, boost their confidence in times of doubt, console them in times of loss and participate as much as physically possible to help them develop during practices. She worked hard to stay emotionally connected to the team, yet invest the time necessary to train and return strong. Committing her rehab to her 2020 softball season, she is eager and hopeful to return to the field and conquer the challenge of “the return.” In 2017, was honorable mention All-Coulee Conference. In 2018, she was second team All-Coulee Conference.
Alayna Winterfield (AL): Her determination to hold herself to the highest standards creates a presence at first base and a calming balance to our infield. Willing to answer any call, she fully embraces the program’s philosophies. Alayna trusts the process and her teammates and works to positively support the program on and off the field.
