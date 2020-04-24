Westby softball was poised for great year

The growing pains, for the most part, were simply hardened memories that made the bond particularly strong for this group of girls.
A number of them had stuffed their duffle bag with bats, balls and gloves from a young age, playing in tournaments through the Westby-Coon Valley-Chaseburg Lady Stars League, then expanding their scope through the River City Rage, a traveling team that journeyed throughout Wisconsin, Minnesota and Illinois in search of high-level competition.
Softball, for this group, wasn’t just a spring sport on the athletic calendar. It was a passion.
“As a coaching staff, you hope kids buy into your program and enjoy the sport and start to love the sport like you do as a coach. This was the year the kids had done that,” said Morgan Stenslien, who would have been in her 15th season this spring as coach of the Westby High School softball team.
“This group of (six) seniors, they all started playing traveling ball together at 8 or 9 years old. Then some of them took it another step by playing with the Rage.”
This was their time, their season. The rapid spread of COVID-19, which escalated into the coronavirus pandemic, changed that. It forced the closure of schools throughout the country, shutting down everything school related, including spring sports.
In fact, the coronavirus has changed nearly everything in the world since the beginning of the year. If, or when, some form of normalcy returns is anyone’s guess.
“I wish I knew. It is a cause of daily stress. I want the best situation for the girls, and I try and practice what I preach,” said Stenslien, a sixth-grade language arts teacher at Westby Area Middle School.
While her student athletes continue their education through virtual learning, using things like Google Classroom, there is no virtual softball.
For seniors Molly Stenslien, Claire Griffin, McKenna Manske, Chloe Stellner, Alayna Winterfield and Alexis Ellefson, you can’t simulate game action. There is no replacing the adrenaline rush that comes after ripping a line-drive double to the gap to score the winning run, or turning an inning-ending double play.
While the end of the season is difficult for everyone on the Norsemen roster, it is particularly disappointing for Molly Stenslien, who happens to be Morgan’s daughter.
Molly suffered a knee injury — tearing the ACL in her left knee — in December 2018. She had surgery in January 2019, then missed her junior softball season. She passed on her senior season of basketball in order to be 100 percent ready — physically and mentally — for softball.
Molly is Westby’s ace pitcher, and she was poised to help the team improve on a 2019 record of 9-13 overall, 6-7 in the Coulee Conference.
“Originally when I first heard the news, it hit me really hard because I didn’t get to play my junior season,” said Molly Stenslien, who plans to attend Iowa State this fall. “I was really banking on my senior season to prove myself, to me and my teammates. It was a comeback season for me.
“This was the season that I had dealt with all the adversity that happened with my knee injury.”
When the season was put on hold, it was a big-time blow that knocked Molly Stenslien down, but not out.
“Oh my gosh, to have my senior season taken away, the only one I have left, the only one I will ever have, that was hard,” Molly said. “It took a couple of days to a week, then I understood what was going on. It is best if we just all stay home and understand how serious this is.”
Her mother, Morgan, and the Westby coaching staff of assistants Randi Strangstalien and Arena Kvamme, took a peek into the future during the early stages of when the pandemic reached the area, and decided to do something they have not regretted.
“On Monday, March 16, we had learned that the plan was school closure until April 12 or 13, which was a two-week window. Immediately our coaching staff, knowing we wouldn’t see them for two weeks, gave them some at-home workout plans,” Morgan Stenslien said.
“Then, that Tuesday (March 17) when the governor extended the closure, we kind of did a tribute and had a practice where we approaching it almost like it was a season closure, as if we never get to see these kids again. That was an emotional Tuesday. COVID-19 became a real thing.”
And the governor has now ordered schools closed for the rest of the school year.
Morgan has kept in touch with the team through various methods, including Snapchat and other social media venues, and has Molly help out as well. Morgan said she is busier than before with online teaching methods
“I have a great coaching staff, and in the moment of conversation things come up. My assistant coach (Randi Strangstlien) brought up a thought about taking the bench. We have to sit the bench for awhile for the greater good of society,” Morgan Stenslien said.
