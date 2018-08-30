The Westby/Viroqua co-op girls golf team wrapped up a busy week competing in three events this past week.
At Holmen
The girls opened the week Tuesday, Aug. 21, competing in an 18-hole, 10-team tournament hosted by Holmen High School and played at the Castle Mound Golf Course. Onalaska (349) and the host Vikings (369), finished in the top two team spots, while W/V finished with a team total of 520. Emily Brose of Westby High School was the top W/V golfer with an 18-hole score of 121.
Coulee Conference tourney at Viroqua
W/V hosted the first Coulee Conference tournament of the season Wednesday, Aug. 22, at Viroqua Hills. The nine-hole event was won by Arcadia with a 187, followed by G-E-T’s 201, BRF was third with a 214, Westby/Viroqua placed fourth with a 238, Blair-Taylor fifth 250 and C-F-C had an incomplete team score.
“The girls played better today than they did at Holmen,” Heidi Hubatch said. “Some positives were that the girls dropped their nine-hole scores by quite a bit.”
Rylee Haines was medalist, while V/W’s low score was turned in by April Roth with a 54.
At Sparta
The W/V team capped off the week with a 19-team Joanie O. Memorial Sparta Invitational held at the River Run Golf Course and hosted by Sparta High School, Saturday, Aug. 25.
Anni Balduzzi of Aquinas was medalist with an 81, followed by Haines with an 86. Stevens Point High School (SPASH) won the team title with a 368.
“Things didn’t go so well for the girls at Sparta,” said Hubatch. “A few of the girls got themselves caught in a lot of the sand traps that are on the course.”
Grace Scott was the W/V team’s low scorer with a 129, followed by Roth with a 138, Brose carded a 137 and Alicia Stuber finished with a 157.
Hubatch shared these thoughts about Scott’s efforts, “Grace doesn’t hit the ball very far, but she hits it straight and keeps herself out of trouble.”
