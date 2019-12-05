Westby, Viroqua high school sports roundup

BOYS HOCKEY
Tuesday, Dec. 3 Nonconference
West Salem/Bangor 9, Viroqua co-op 4
VIROQUA — The Panthers scored at least twice in every period and had four goals in the third to take care of the Blackhawks.
Noah LaFleur had three goals and one assist, while teammate Zach Hutchinson had two goals and two assists for West Salem/Bangor. Nathan Gribble added two goals and Joseph Daley two assists for the Panthers.
Jacob Ellefson and Jake Krause had one goal and one assist apiece for Viroqua.
WRESTLING Tuesday, Dec. 3
Nonconference
Aquinas 55, Viroqua 22
VIROQUA — The Blugolds won six of the wrestled matches against Viroqua.
Aquinas’ Joe Penchi the 138-pound match with a 12-2 major decision against Austin Winker, and teammate Zach DeGRoot won the 152-pound match with a third-period pin against Case Mayberry.
Viroqua’s Cale Anderson (132) pinned Teddy Uehling in 24 seconds, while Aaron Dobbs (160) pinned Aquinas’ Riley Klar in the first period.
GIRLS BASKETBALL
Friday, Nov. 22 Nonconference
Westby 47, Wisconsin Dells 28
WESTBY — Macy Stellner had 18 points to help keep Westby ahead of Wisconsin Dells.
Stellner had three 3-pointers and an 11-point first half. Josi Bishop and McKenna Manske scored nine points apiece.
Monday, Nov. 25 Westby 69, Sparta 61
SPARTA — Junior Alli Weninger made four 3-pointers and scored a game-high 20 points fort the Norsemen (2-1), who won their second straight game.
Westby led 35-26 after one half and also received 17 points from junior Grace Hebel and 11 from senior McKenna Manske.
The Spartans (1-2) were led by senior Laney Schell’s 20 points. Junior Callie Ziebell, who has committed to Bradley University, had nine of her 17 points in the second half. Schell made four of her five 3-pointers in the second half.
Tribune staff