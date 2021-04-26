 Skip to main content
Westby's Bailey Olson, Grace Hebel are Coulee Conference Scholar Athletes
Westby High School Coulee Conference Scholar Athletes

Grace Hebel (front) and Bailey Olson (back) are Westby High School's Coulee Conference Scholar Athletes. The seniors were recognized at the Coulee Conference scholar-athlete banquet April 12.

 Contributed photo

Westby Area High School scholar-athletes Bailey Olson and Grace Hebel, both seniors, have been named Coulee Conference Scholar Athletes.

Olson and Hebel were honored at the Coulee Conference scholar athlete banquet April 12

Olson was a multiple-time letter winner and sectional qualifier in cross country, while Hebel was a multiple-time letter winner in basketball, track and cross country. Hebel also had several top five finishes at the state track meet her freshman and sophomore year and hopes to return to state this year.

