Westby's Jayda Berg commits to Winona State for volleyball, softball

Family, friends, classmates, teachers and coaches gathered in the Westby Area High School cafeteria the evening of Nov. 9 to celebrate Jayda Berg signing her national letter of intent to play softball and volleyball at Winona State University.

Several people spoke at the ceremony before Berg, who’s a senior and a three-sport athlete at WAHS, and her parents signed the letter of intent.

Mesa Heit, with Mississippi Pride Softball, said she has coached Berg for many years and watched her grow into an energetic woman. “Her voice is quiet at times, but her actions speak louder than words.”

Heit said Berg always wants to give her all. “You left a mark with me. It’s been a privilege to coach you along the way. She always wants to be her best and gives 110%.”

Jake Kujak, with Elevated Volleyball Club, was also among the speakers. “I’ve known her since middle school,” he said. “It’s been an absolute privilege to work with her.” He said her opponents watch her with respect.

After Kujak spoke, Berg took center stage and thanked everyone for coming and helping her celebrate.

“I do not feel I would have the successes I have to date without the endless coaching and support I have received from all of you,” she said. “Playing college sports was a dream of mine growing up and because of hard work, dedication, and the help of all of you, this dream is becoming a reality.”

Berg then highlighted her athletic journey through volleyball, softball and basketball.

She said there was a time in her life when she didn’t plan on playing volleyball, but Kadie Brueggen talked her into giving it a try.

“Honestly, with coaches like Kadie and Brenda Konrad for Norse Force, it didn’t take long to realize how much I loved the sport of volleyball,” Berg said. “As my skills grew, so did my dedication to the game. It was then that I began lessons with my current Elevate Club coach Jake Kujak. I went to countless lessons with Jake and I credit him for many of the skills I have developed to date.”

She also thanked her high school coaches Arena Kvamme, Brenda Konrad, Todd Irhke and Jess Henderickson, whom she said taught her that success takes hard work and leadership. “You guys have made my high school volleyball experience nothing but great.”

Berg said her softball career began with WCCV Lady Starz and “a bunch of dads,” including hers. “Thank you to Brent Nedland, Brandon Brueggen, Matt Stellner and my dad Scott for believing in my pitching and for teaching myself and my teammates many of the skills we have today.”

She also thanked her pitching coach Doug Gardner, Jan Protsman and Mesa Heit, her current club coach.

“(Mesa) has taught me that sports take grit and cohesive teamwork. My experiences at Mississippi Valley Pride have helped me grow my skills to a whole new level.”

Berg also expressed gratitude for her high school softball coaches Randi Strangstalien, Arena Kvamme and Jon Molledahl. “Thank you so much for teaching me to take life ‘one pitch at a time’ and for bringing out the calm and confident person I am today.”

She also recognized her lifelong basketball coach, Brian Huebner. “He has believed in me ever since I started playing sports and I am so grateful for that. Mr. Huebener has taught me so much about athletics and about being a good student. He is a positive role model and has been a great mentor to me. Thank you for all of your support, Mr. Huebner.”

Berg closed her portion of the ceremony by telling everyone how thankful she was for their support.

“I hope I have left an impact on this high school. Thank you all for helping me transition from being a Norseman to a Warrior. Your endless support means the world to me and I thank you all for coming.”

“We congratulate Jayda and her family; it’s been a family journey,” said Todd Ihrcke, athletic director. “It’s been a lot of blood, sweat and tears.”

Ihrcke said Berg is a special athlete because she has taken younger athletes under her wing and mentored them. “Our loss is Winona’s gain.”