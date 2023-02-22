Three Westby Area High School wrestlers – Jayden Geier, Garrett Vatland and Kylie Klum – will be competing for state boys and girls wrestling titles, Thursday-Saturday, Feb. 23-25, at the Kohl Center on the campus of the University of Wisconsin in Madison.

Geier, a sophomore, will wrestle in the 106 pound weight class and Vatland, a senior, will wrestle in the 145 pound weight class. Klum, a freshman, will wrestle in the 100 pound weight class. All three qualified for state after competing at the Division 3 Richland Center Sectional on Feb. 18.

Geier, Vatland and Klum are scheduled to wrestle Thursday.

It’s the 80th annual Wisconsin Interscholastic Athletic Association Individual Wrestling Tournament and the second Girls Individual Wrestling Tournament.