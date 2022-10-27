Westby's Lizzy Curtis qualifies for state cross country meet

Westby Area High School freshman Lizzy Curtis will be running in the 2022 State Cross Country Championships at The Ridges Golf Course in Wisconsin Rapids, Saturday, Oct. 29.
Curtis, who will run at noon in Division 3, qualified for state at the Osseo sectional, Friday, Oct. 21. She had an eighth-place finish and a career best time of 20:30.
