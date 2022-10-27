 Skip to main contentSkip to main content
Westby's Lizzy Curtis qualifies for state cross country meet

Lizzy Curtis

Lizzy Curtis will be representing Westby Area High School at the 2022 state cross country meet, Saturday, Oct. 29.

 Angie Cina

Westby Area High School freshman Lizzy Curtis will be running in the 2022 State Cross Country Championships at The Ridges Golf Course in Wisconsin Rapids, Saturday, Oct. 29.

Curtis, who will run at noon in Division 3, qualified for state at the Osseo sectional, Friday, Oct. 21. She had an eighth-place finish and a career best time of 20:30.

Angela Cina can be reached at angie.cina@lee.net.

Vernon County Times editor

Angie Cina is editor of the Vernon County Times. Contact her at 608-637-5616.

