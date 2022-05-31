Westby's Meghan Nelson, Erin Gluch, Evan Gluch qualify for state track meet

Three Westby Area High School track and field athletes have qualified for the 2022 WIAA Track and Field State Championships at Roger Harring Stadium at the University of Wisconsin-La Crosse, Friday and Saturday, June 3-4.

Meghan Nelson, a junior, will compete in the 300 hurdles and Erin Gluch, a freshman, will competed in the high jump. This is the girls’ first trip to state.

Evan Gluch, a senior, qualified to compete in pole vault. He made his first trip to state in 2021.

All three athletes will compete in Division 2 on Friday. They all said they are excited to be heading to state.

Angela Cina can be reached at angie.cina@lee.net.

