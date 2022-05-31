 Skip to main contentSkip to main content
Westby's Meghan Nelson, Erin Gluch, Evan Gluch qualify for state track meet

State track qualifiers

Meghan Nelson, Evan Gluch and Erin Gluch will represent Westby Area High School at the 2022 WIAA Track and Field State Championships in La Crosse.

 Angie Cina

Three Westby Area High School track and field athletes have qualified for the 2022 WIAA Track and Field State Championships at Roger Harring Stadium at the University of Wisconsin-La Crosse, Friday and Saturday, June 3-4.

Meghan Nelson, a junior, will compete in the 300 hurdles and Erin Gluch, a freshman, will competed in the high jump. This is the girls’ first trip to state.

Evan Gluch, a senior, qualified to compete in pole vault. He made his first trip to state in 2021.

All three athletes will compete in Division 2 on Friday. They all said they are excited to be heading to state.

Angela Cina can be reached at angie.cina@lee.net.

Vernon County Times editor

Angie Cina is editor of the Vernon County Times. Contact her at 608-637-5616.

