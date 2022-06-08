WIAA sectional baseball: Viroqua falls in finals

Tuesday, June 7

Division 3

Prairie du Chien Sectional

Viroqua 7, Marshall 4

Cuba City 3, Viroqua 2 (9)

PRAIRIE DU CHIEN — The Blackhawks (22-8) had a 13-game winning streak come to an end when the Cubans scored in the bottom of the ninth inning in the championship game.

Senior Griffin Olson was 2 for 4 with a double, a triple and two RBI in the semifinal victory. He also struck out nine, walked three and allowed three hits over 6⅓ innings.

Center fielder Ben Fergot also doubled and drove in two runs for Viroqua, which scored five runs for a 5-1 lead in the bottom of the third inning.

Casey Kowalczyk, Jackson Hoyum and Kevin Lendosky all had two hits for the Blackhawks, who finished with 11.

Viroqua took a 2-1 lead in the championship game with a two-run third inning that included RBI at-bats from Kowalczyk and Kamden Oliver. But the Blackhawks also committed two errors that led to two unearned runs in the loss.

Olson was 3 for 5, and Tyler Quackenbush pitched 4⅓ innings and struck out two without a walk and allowed seven hits. Kowalczyk pitched the final four innings and struck out six and allowed one unearned run — the winner — on two hits.

Kowalczyk also had a pair of hits.

