WIAA sectional baseball: Viroqua falls in finals

Tuesday, June 7
Division 3
Prairie du Chien Sectional
Viroqua 7, Marshall 4
Cuba City 3, Viroqua 2 (9)
PRAIRIE DU CHIEN — The Blackhawks (22-8) had a 13-game winning streak come to an end when the Cubans scored in the bottom of the ninth inning in the championship game.
Senior Griffin Olson was 2 for 4 with a double, a triple and two RBI in the semifinal victory. He also struck out nine, walked three and allowed three hits over 6⅓ innings.
Center fielder Ben Fergot also doubled and drove in two runs for Viroqua, which scored five runs for a 5-1 lead in the bottom of the third inning.
Casey Kowalczyk, Jackson Hoyum and Kevin Lendosky all had two hits for the Blackhawks, who finished with 11.
Viroqua took a 2-1 lead in the championship game with a two-run third inning that included RBI at-bats from Kowalczyk and Kamden Oliver. But the Blackhawks also committed two errors that led to two unearned runs in the loss.
Olson was 3 for 5, and Tyler Quackenbush pitched 4⅓ innings and struck out two without a walk and allowed seven hits. Kowalczyk pitched the final four innings and struck out six and allowed one unearned run — the winner — on two hits.
Kowalczyk also had a pair of hits.