Winter sports preview: De Soto boys basketball has the strength of physicality

De Soto High School boys basketball team 2022

Members of the De Soto boys basketball team for 2022-2023 include (front, from left) Cole Wehling, Harris Krueger; (middle) Bryce Schultz, Hunter Viner, Andrew Daubert, Austin DeFlorian; (back) Lane Ghelf, Landon Pedretti, Mason Zink, Harley Schams, Matt Kumlin, Evan Koch, Finn Wrobel and Jackson Trussoni.

The De Soto boys basketball head coach says the cagers have the strengths of work ethic, competitiveness and physicality on their side this season.

“We will be a fairly young/inexperienced team this season looking to compete, work hard, and improve throughout the season,” said Garrett Redman, who’s in his fourth season as coach. “Our goal is to be competitive each and every night and be playing our best basketball at the end of the year.”

Top returning players include senior Matt Kumlin (6’2”) PPG 1.5, RPG 3.6, APG 0.3; junior Landon Pedretti (6’0”) PPG 12.7, RPG 5.4, APG 2.0, first team all-conference last season; junior Mason Zink (6’2”) PPG 7.3, RPG 6.5, APG 1.0; senior Evan Koch (6’0”) PPG 1.8, RPG 2.4, APG 0.2; senior Harley Schams (6’0”) PPG 1.0, RPG 1.7, APG 0.7; junior Cole Wehling (6’2”) who was a JV starter last year; and sophomore Harris Krueger (6’3”) who was a JV starter last year.

Key positions lost to 2022 graduates are Josh Boardman (6’2”) PPG 6.0, RPG 5.9, APG 0.8, all-conference honorable mention last season; Jimmy Dammon (5’8”) PPG 9.7, RPG 5.0, APG 1.8, all-conference honorable mention last season; Drake Kumlin (6’0”) PPG 1.6, RPG 0.6, APG 0.1, sportsmanship award last season; and Tanner Pedretti (6’0”) PPG 12.8, RPG 3.7, APG 1.9, first team all-conference last season.

“(Our) goals are to get better each and every day, have fun, and compete,” Redman said.

He noted scoring, size and consistency are the biggest challenges.

Who are the top contenders for the conference title and how do you think your team will do this season?

Redman said he expects Wauzeka, North Crawford, Seneca and Ithaca will be the top contenders for the conference title.

Kaden Pedretti and Brock Venner are the assistant coaches. The team’s record last year was 11-13.

Angela Cina can be reached at angie.cina@lee.net.

Vernon County Times editor

Angie Cina is editor of the Vernon County Times. Contact her at 608-637-5616.

