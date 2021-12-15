Winter sports preview: De Soto boys basketball includes six returning players

This season the De Soto High School boys basketball team features six returning players.

“We have pretty high expectations as we didn’t graduate any players from last year,” said Garrett Redman, who’s been coaching for three years. “We have pretty much the same team as last season.”

The starters returning include Tanner Pedretti, first team all-conference, Jimmy Dammon, all-conference honorable mention, Josh Boardman, three-year starter, and Landon Pedretti, who started last year as a freshman. Other returning players are Mason Zink and Matt Kumlin. Newcomers rounding out the team are Gabe Walz, Drake Kumlin, Harley Schams, Evan Koch, Hesed Wa Kiluba, Cole Wehling, Brian Ziegler and Harris Krueger.

Redman said experience, depth and strength are the team’s strengths this season. “Consistency, chemistry and size are our biggest challenges.”

“We strive to have our kids compete every day and our goal is to be playing our best basketball at the end of the season,” the coach added.

Who are the top contenders for the conference title? “Wauzeka-Steuben, Seneca and North Crawford will all be contenders for the conference championship,” Redman said. “We hope to be in that mix as well.”

Kaden Pedretti is the assistant coach. The team’s record last year was 8-10.

Angela Cina can be reached at angie.cina@lee.net.

