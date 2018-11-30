The De Soto boys basketball team hopes to make a strong return in the 2018-19 season. In his fifth year of coaching, Brandon Ihrcke will be joined by assistant coaches Garrett Redman and Gary Beck. There is a lot of faith in the 2018-19 group, “This year’s team is very close, and enjoy playing together. They are willing to do whatever it takes for us to win,” Ihrcke said.
Coming off of last year’s season with a record of 18 and 5, and losing to Southwestern in a regional final, expectations are high. “Our main goal is to get better each day and to ultimately put ourselves in position to win a conference championship,” Ihrcke said.
However, those expectations excite instead of dampen the mood. “This season should be a blast. We are going to have to find different ways to win, than in years past,” Ihrcke said.
Despite losing key players Dylan Chapes, Grant Chapes, Evan Overby, Tony Boardman, and Ethan Heckler, the team is returning strong with players in key positions, Isaiah Zink a year four varsity guard honorable mention all-conference, Brock Venner a year three varsity guard honorable mention all-conference, Riggin Beck a year three varsity player first team all-conference, and Johnny Ziegler.
“We need to rely on our returning players to help the younger guys understand how we operate. Our veteran players are strong leaders, and I expect them to help us win ball games,” said Ihrcke “I see our team’s experience as a strength. We have kids who have played in a lot of big games, in good atmospheres.”
Some of the challenges facing the team are a lack of size and expectations of Wauzeka and Seneca to be tough contenders for this season’s conference title. “We will have to find ways to rebound the ball effectively, and be aggressive enough to play with opponents on the glass,” Ihrcke said.
Post a comment as
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.