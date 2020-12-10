Winter sports preview: De Soto boys hoops has players with experience

The De Soto boys basketball team has a lot of returning players from a young team last year.
“We really improved throughout last season and look to forward to taking the next step as a team,” said Garret Redman, who is in his second year as the varsity coach. “We have a lot of players with experience and some new faces that could help us compete with other top teams in the conference.”
Top returning players for the season include three juniors — Josh Boardman, 6’2”, with 4.3 ppg, 5.1 rpg and 1.5 apg; Jimmy Dammon, 5’8”, with 4.6 ppg, 2.8 rpg and 1.3 apg; and Tanner Pedretti, 6’0”, with 7.3 ppg, 4.0 rpg and 1.8 apg.
“We return three starters from last year’s team, along with our top four reserves last season,” Redman said. “We have a lot of experience coming back and have no seniors on this year’s team. We will also add a couple freshmen who might be able to contribute off the bench.”
The team lost three seniors from last season — Matt Fruth, Kaden Pedretti and Carter Steger.
“Kaden Pedretti was our point guard and leading scorer last season,” Redman said. “He was a first team all-conference player and will be a tough position to fill. Matt Fruth was a starter that was a solid rebounder and post player for us. Lastly, Carter Steger, would have been a starter and one of our better players, but tore his ACL the summer before and was out all season.”
The coach sees a lot of strengths in his team this season.
“Our strengths this year will be depth, athleticism, and work ethic,” Redman said. “We have a lot of guys that worked hard in the weight room in the off-season and compete at a high level every day in practice. We return a lot of guys with experience and will be able to use our depth against other teams in the conference.”
Where are the team’s weaknesses and biggest challenges?
“Some of our weaknesses are scoring, consistency, and size,” Redman said. “Last year we had struggles with consistency. We would play well for periods of time and then we would struggle other times. Scoring droughts also contributed to some of those challenging stretches. Lastly, for size we don’t have any really big kids. We have a lot of players about the same size, which gives us some versatility, but could hurt us against bigger teams.”
Redman said he and the team focus on competing hard every day. “Our goal is to be playing our best basketball at the end of the season and hopefully that means success in the regular and postseason.”
The team’s practices and games have been affected by the ongoing pandemic.
“The pandemic has affected our players mostly by having everybody play with a mask,” Redman said. “It is something that provides an extra challenge for conditioning, communication, and other elements. The pandemic also really limited our summer development.”
“Our kids are really looking forward to having a basketball season this winter,” Redman said. “They are looking to get back to a somewhat sense of normalcy, while practicing safe behaviors.”
Wauzeka-Steuben, Seneca, North Crawford, and Kickapoo are some of the top teams in the conference, Redman said. “They all lost some key players, but have talent coming back this year. I would like to think we can compete with all of these teams this season.”
Redman’s assistant is Grant Dull. The team’s record last year was 6-17.
