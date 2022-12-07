Winter sports preview: De Soto girls basketball welcomes new head coach

The De Soto High School girls basketball team has a new head coach, but it’s a familiar face — Dale Piurkowski who has been an assistant coach for four years.

The first-year head coach said the team’s strengths this season are the athletes’ “willingness to work hard and to learn how to work hard and not back down to anybody.”

Piurkowski said the team is returning one starter — junior Sophia Obert. “Lillian Zink, Anastasia Zink, Sascha Doll, and Shawnna Haakenson all also had varsity minutes.”

The team did see some losses due to graduation and injury. “88% of our scoring and 81% of rebounding has been lost due to graduation and injury,” Piurkowski said. “Key players lost to graduation include four-year starters — Madalen Jacobson (all-conference honorable mention), Camryn Venner (all-conference honorable mention) and Jenna Gianoli (first team all-conference, 1,000 point career).”

“Our goal by the end of the season is to finish at least in the middle of the pack with continued hard work and a never give up attitude,” Piurkowski said.

Does the coach have a team motto or goals for his athletes? “As you walk into the gym, there is a garbage can right next to the door. That’s where you leave your excuses and bad attitudes. I want them to come into the gym each day with a positive attitude, and willingness to work hard.”

Piurkowski said the team’s weakness is a lack of height, which they are trying to make up for with weight room jump training. “The biggest challenge is filling the void left by the loss of scoring and rebounding with the lack of varsity minutes.”

Who are the top contenders for the conference title? “I look for Kickapoo, Wauzeka and La Farge to fight for the top with Ithaca and North Crawford challenging them,” he said. “The hope for our team is to keep improving and finish in the middle of the conference race.”

Assistant coaches this year are Connie Klein and Ashley Wateski.

The team’s record last year was seven wins and seven losses in conference, and 10 wins and15 losses overall.