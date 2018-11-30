Coming back from a tough season last year, with a record of 1 and 22, head coach Kevin Conley, and assistant coach Dale Pryricowski, have high hopes for the 2018-19 season. “It should be better than last year” Conley said. The motto for this year is, “Don’t Quit!”
The team will face challenges at the guard position and the top contenders for the conference title are “Wauzeka and Stueben,” Conley, who has been coaching 17 years, said.
The strength of the team’s post play should help them achieve their goal of a better season, as well as top returning players, forward Ava Brasinki, 2018 all-conference honorable mention, guard Jenna Krzewinski, and guard Brooke Lockington.
