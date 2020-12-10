 Skip to main content
Winter sports preview: De Soto girls hoops includes four returning players
De Soto High School girls basketball team 2020

Members of the De Soto girls basketball team for 2020-2021 include (from left) Sophia Obert, Madison Kumlin, Cierra Spears, McKenna Obert, Jenna Gianoli, April Haakenson, Elissa Moser, Maddie Jacobson, Camryn Venner, Gracyn Beck, Anastasia Zink and Nevaeh Sanders. Missing from photo: Brooke Lockington, Jordan Young and McKenzie Moser.

 Contributed photo

De Soto girls basketball coach Kevin Conley is looking forward to the season which includes four returning players — guards Camryn Venner, Jenna Gianoli and Brooke Lockingon and forward Maddy Jacobson.

The team’s strengths, Conely said, will be the guards’ ability to step to their full capacity. “They have a lot of good characteristics.”

“We are trying to develop some post players,” the 20-year coach said. “We lost our main post player to graduation.”

“Probably our post play will be the biggest challenges, since our post graduated,” he said.

What’s the team’s motto? “Work hard — we will prevail,” Conley said. “You’re whomever you resolve to be.”

The longtime coach said the pandemic has affected practices and games “deeply.” “There are many precautions, but that’s for the best.”

“The players were all glad to see the season begin and hopefully finish out,” Conley said.

Conley said he thinks Wauzeka and Kickapoo will be the top contenders for the Ridge and Valley Conference title. “Hopefully if we play like we can, we’ll be OK.”

Conley is assisted by Dale Piurkowski. The team’s record last year was 8-13.

Vernon County Broadcaster editor

Angie Cina is editor of the Vernon County Broadcaster. Contact her at 608-637-5616.

