Winter sports preview: De Soto wrestlers celebrate program's revival

The De Soto High School wrestling team is looking forward to being back in tournaments this season and is celebrating the program’s revival.

“We have a nice balance of tournaments and dual meets,” said Chad Johnson, who’s been coaching for five years. “(We’re) looking forward to being back in the tournament scene. The Tomah Scramble and Bi-State Classic are a couple of tournaments this team and coaching staff are excited about being a part of. We will just be looking for our younger wrestlers to wrestle hard and compete to the best of their abilities to help pick up the slack from our graduates. We are excited about the revival of this program and are right where we want to be. Five years ago this team was made up of two kids — the two kids that just graduated in 2021. Now the program is boasting double digit numbers with many promising individuals.”

The team’s 2021 graduates were Cezar Garcia, two-time state qualifier, fourth place at 195 pounds in 2021, and Alex Scoville, two-time regional champion.

Top returning grapplers include Aiden Brosinski, three-time state qualifier, third-place finisher in 2020 and 2021, Nathan Woodhouse, four-year varsity starter, and Gavin McDowell, returning sectional qualifier.

Johnson said senior leadership is the team’s strength this season.

“We have great leadership from our senior class,” he said. “These are guys that have been in the program for four years now and have helped create the environment that we now have in the room. We have a great atmosphere and a room full of young wrestlers that are trying to continue to revive this program. It will be exciting to be back in competitive dual meets and to field an almost full roster at the end of the year. Look for this team to fill itself out towards the end of the year and have a nice little dual meet team. We are looking forward to competing in front of our community after Christmas break.”

He said the biggest challenges will be bringing the young freshmen up to speed. “We have the numbers that we have finally wanted, just these wrestlers are young and need to be brought along and nurtured. A couple of new faces in the room as well will help keep our numbers up.”

Does the coach do you have a team motto for the athletes? “Trust the process. This season is not a sprint but is a steady grind. We have to continue to get better every day. Take it day by day, we must learn from each competition and move forward. The goal is always to put forth our best effort. 100% effort and fight, the rest will take care of itself.”

Johnson said he expects Ithaca/Weston and Pecatonica/Argyle will be tough teams to compete with in the conference; “however, I see this De Soto team being within the top three.”

Aubrey Audetat, Brent Hartley, Derek Fulsang and Brian Gaffney are the assistant coaches.

