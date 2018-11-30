“Trust the process, continue to work hard and good things will happen,” said head coach of the De Soto wrestling team Chad Johnson. That is the formula going into the 2018-19 wrestling season. Johnson, who has been coaching two years, will be joined by assistant coach Rance Nofsinger.
Growth and a focus on individual results are on the agenda for the season. “This year looks to be a good year for individual results. We now have some upperclassmen who have been in the new system for a year and have an understanding of what is expected of them,” Johnson said. “We will continue to grow as individuals every day.”
Key returning wrestlers are Alex Scoville a regional champion, section qualifier, second team All-Conference Ridge and Valley, All Tribune Honorable Mention, 20-6 freshman campaign, and Cezar Garcia sectional qualifier, second team All-Conference Ridge and Valley.
The team has seen increases in size and will draw strength from that, “More leadership, willingness to work hard and push through thresholds, numbers have increased in the room,” Johnson said.
Despite those increases, challenges in team size will be felt, “We are still low on numbers which is always a challenge. We will look to use the new rule that allows us to go practice with other schools in our same situation,” Johnson said.
North Crawford/Seneca and Pecatonica/Argyle will be tough competition and top contenders for a title.
