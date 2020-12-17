Winter sports preview: De Soto wrestling has a mix of veterans, freshmen and middle-schoolers

De Soto’s head wrestling coach Chad Johnson said he believes the team will be competitive within its conference schedule.
“We have the opportunity to win a lot of matches and do very well leading up to the state tournament series,” said Johnson, who’s been at the helm for four years. “We have a nice mix of veteran guys along with our young freshmen and our middle-schoolers. It will be nice to have our middle school team with us this year to help work them into the high school rigor of wrestling and help continue to build the relationships amongst athletes.”
Top returning athletes include Aiden Brosinski WIAA D3 third place 138 pounds in 2019, Cezar Garcia WIAA D3 state qualifier 195 pounds in 2019, Alex Scoville two-time sectional qualifier 2017/2018, and Nathan Woodhouse conference and regional place winner in 2019.
What does the coach see as the team’s strengths this season? “Veteran leadership,” Johnson said. “Young men that have been to the big show, have gotten their feet wet and are hungry for more. I believe that will help show our younger guys in the room where their intensity needs to be.”
Johnson said the lack of numbers and the conference’s decision to only allow a conference schedule and no emergency co-op opportunities are the biggest challenges.
The coronavirus pandemic, Johnson said, has “significantly” affected practices and games. “Due to our small numbers we rely heavily on our volunteer coaches to come in and wrestle with our athletes to give them different looks and allow them to have some very good one-on-one time with a knowledgeable coach. The pandemic has wiped all those resources off the table for us. Also, the WIAA rule of five competitions really hurts us.”
Johnson said the athletes feel fortunate to have the opportunity to compete this winter season.
What’s this year’s motto? “Continue to train to be the very best we can be every time we get the opportunity to compete. Maximum effort and heart will lead us a long way.”
Johnson said he expects the top contenders for the Ridge and Valley conference title to be Ithaca/Weston and Pecetonica/Argyle. “I think with the format of dual meets this year, we will have the opportunity to win several matches that could put us in a nice position as far as conference rankings.”
Rance Nofsinger is the assistant coach.
