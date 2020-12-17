Winter sports preview: De Soto wrestling has a mix of veterans, freshmen and middle-schoolers

De Soto’s head wrestling coach Chad Johnson said he believes the team will be competitive within its conference schedule.

“We have the opportunity to win a lot of matches and do very well leading up to the state tournament series,” said Johnson, who’s been at the helm for four years. “We have a nice mix of veteran guys along with our young freshmen and our middle-schoolers. It will be nice to have our middle school team with us this year to help work them into the high school rigor of wrestling and help continue to build the relationships amongst athletes.”

Top returning athletes include Aiden Brosinski WIAA D3 third place 138 pounds in 2019, Cezar Garcia WIAA D3 state qualifier 195 pounds in 2019, Alex Scoville two-time sectional qualifier 2017/2018, and Nathan Woodhouse conference and regional place winner in 2019.

What does the coach see as the team’s strengths this season? “Veteran leadership,” Johnson said. “Young men that have been to the big show, have gotten their feet wet and are hungry for more. I believe that will help show our younger guys in the room where their intensity needs to be.”

Johnson said the lack of numbers and the conference’s decision to only allow a conference schedule and no emergency co-op opportunities are the biggest challenges.