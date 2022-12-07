Winter sports preview: De Soto wrestling welcomes fresh faces

The De Soto wrestling program has fresh faces this season as it becomes more popular.

“The sport is continuing to gain back its popularity within the school,” said Chad Johnson, who’s in his sixth year of coaching. “Kids are starting to buy in and are willing to put the work in that is required of them. The leadership outside of the wrestling room is there. Numbers are continuing to grow at all three levels of the wrestling program.”

Key wrestlers lost to graduation in May include Aiden Brosinski 2022 152-pound D3 state champion, Nathan Woodhouse sectional fourth-place finisher 2022 and Daniel Adkins four-year varsity wrestler.

Top returning athletes this season are Seth Greeno sectional qualifier 2022, Jonathan Montes sectional qualifier 2022 and Gavin McDowell sectional qualifier 2021.

“We have a very busy December with the possibility of some of our wrestlers having almost 30 matches before the new year,” Johnson said. “This is by design, to hopefully allow us to get a solid base and have a good shot at competing well at the Bi-State Classic in La Crosse. Our young wrestlers need to see good competition early so we are not taken back by the atmosphere in La Crosse.”

Johnson said the team is young, and that will be a challenge. “We are a young team with only two seniors, one junior and the rest are all sophomores and freshmen. The biggest challenges will be finding leadership within the wrestling room. We are challenging these kids to step up and take the leadership role on the mat. Who will rise and lead this team? Who wants to show everyone that they are someone who will compete every time they step on the mat and lead by example in the wrestling room. Our schedule is designed around getting these young wrestlers a lot of matches so they can develop and make the strides necessary to put themselves in a position to fight for a trip to the state tournament.”

The coach said he’s advising the wrestlers to: “Trust the process. Focus on the task at hand and take each day as a new opportunity to continue building towards the best version of ourselves that we can be.”

Who are the top contenders for the conference title? “Weston-Ithaca will be reloaded with good talent again,” Johnson said. “Look for Pec-Argyl to bring a tough group of kids to De Soto this year for the Conference Duals Championships. North Crawford- Seneca will have a solid group of wrestlers as well that will give fits to every team.

“Our belief as a coaching staff is that these individuals that we have in our room will make the proper adjustments to wrestle their best at the end of the season. We expect to wrestle in the championship match and battle Ithaca-Weston for the conference title again this year.”

Last year De Soto was runner-up for the Ridge and Rivers conference duals tournament championship and also runner-up for the Scenic/Ridge/Rivers individual conference tournament.

Assistant coaches include Aubrey Audetat, Brent Hartley, Andrew Johnson and Derek Fulsang.