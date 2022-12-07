Winter sports preview: New coach to lead Viroqua boys basketball team

A new coach will be heading the Viroqua boys basketball team this season.

Matt Mezera comes to the team with 10 years of coaching experience under his belt.

“Our team goals are mostly centered around consistent improvement as the season progresses,” Mezera said. “Our kids are really just starting to feel out their roles on our team this year. Our goal is to finish in the top half of our very difficult conference.”

What does the season look like for the team overall? “We have a very difficult schedule and a rugged conference schedule,” he said. “Our kids are very coachable and are working hard to be the best they can. Learning a new system and a new coaching staff is hard but they are doing a great job of doing what is asked of them. I think we will be much better in the second half of our season, and I believe we can be competitive with most of the teams we play this season.”

Mezera said the Blackhawks lost four starters and five/six of the team’s top scorers from a year ago. “Finding our roles and pecking order on offense will be a concern early. We do have kids that are good shooters and they play together on offense well.”

Top returning players for the season include Casey Kowalczyk, captain, Clayton Weston, captain, and Cooper Gelhaus, captain. “We had a number of juniors get some minutes last season on our varsity team who will fill important positions this year.”

Mezera said the team’s strengths this season are work ethic, coachability, attitude and togetherness as a team.

Where are team’s weaknesses and biggest challenges? “Offensively we are working to be better passers of the basketball, and on defense we are working on rebounding and positioning.”

Mezera expects West Salem will be the “overwhelming favorite” contender for the conference title. “Onalaska Luther will be strong, as will G-E-T and BRF. Westby is a great rivalry and will offer two very difficult games for us.”

The assistant coaches include Dennis Vinger, Shane Peterson and Tom Howard. The team’s record last year was 6-18.