Winter sports preview: Post play a strength for De Soto girls basketball

The De Soto High School girls basketball team's strengths this season will be its post play and two guard positions, according to longtime coach Kevin Conley.

Conley, who has been coaching for 21 years, said the top returning players are Jenna Gianoli (2 guard), Camry Venner (point guard) and Maddie Jacobson (post/guard).

Top players who graduated were first team all-conference guards Jenna Gianoli and Camryn Venner.

"It was tough to lose the speed we lost, but a couple of girls are getting there," Conley said. He added that the team's weaknesses and biggest challenges will be some post play and developing some guards.

The coach said the following is the team's motto this season: "You may be whatever you resolve to be!"

Conley said he expects Wauzeka-Steuben, Kickapoo and La Farge to be the top contenders for the conference title and that the Pirates will probably maintain a place mid-conference.

The assistant coach is Dale Piurkowski. The team's record last year was 7-6.

Angela Cina can be reached at angie.cina@lee.net.

Vernon County Times editor

Angie Cina is editor of the Vernon County Times. Contact her at 608-637-5616.

