The Viroqua cooperative gymnastics team welcomes back two state-qualifiers for the 2018-19 season — junior Lydia Korn and sophomore Kayden Cramer.
Korn returns as the top team and individual finisher at state. She earned herself a fifth-place finish on floor, earning a medal for her performance in the individual competition. Cramer returns as an individual state qualifier on bars and vault.
Darcy McClelland, who has been head coach for seven years and with Viroqua’s program for 15, said the team’s motto is, “Believe in this Team.” The team tied for second in the Coulee Conference last season.
“It’s a young team,” McClelland said. “We are looking to improve our confidence in our routines and skills. Our big loss from last year is our senior leadership. Hailey Gillen and Madrona Murdock where exceptional leaders and worked very hard to contribute to their team.”
McClelland said Gillen, who was named to the All State Academic Team and a three-time team state competitor, and Madrona Murdock, who was a two-time team state competitor, were exceptional leaders and worked hard to contribute to the team.
What does the longtime coach see as the team’s strengths this season? “I see them wanting to be more competitive and prepared gymnasts.”
McClelland said the team’s challenge is the fact the athletes are “young and inexperienced in a competition setting, and our weakness will be the event of bars.”
The coach said West Salem always fields a strong/experienced team. “We hope to be competitive as a team and have a few top individuals.”
Assistant coaches are Val Lind, Ashley Strasser and volunteer Madrona Murdoch.
