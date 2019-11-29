Winter sports preview: Two state qualifiers return to Viroqua wrestling

The 2019-2020 Viroqua High School wrestling team features a solid group of returning athletes, including two state qualifiers.

The returning state qualifiers are Cale Anderson, a two-time place-winner, and Josh Frye, a two-time qualifier. Aaron Dobbs, who participated in extensive off-season competition, returns after being out all of last season because of an injury.

“We have a solid core of experienced wrestlers returning,” said Eric Anderson, who’s been a coach for 26 years. “They are working hard to prepare for a busy December schedule. Focus will be on fundamentals.”

Key wrestlers who graduated include Lucas Oldham, Colton Fox, Remington Running and Braxton Cary.

“We want to be performing at our best at the end of the season for the tournaments,” Anderson said.

Anderson said the team’s strength this season is experience in the middle/upper weights. A challenge, he said, is a lack of heavier wrestlers at 220 and 285

G-E-T/Mel-Min is Anderson’s pick for top contender in the conference. “We will be a competitive team, especially in tournaments.”

Assistant coaches are Jerrod Getter, Rob Zube, Jed Domke and Ken Manning. The team’s record last year was 7-8.

