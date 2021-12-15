 Skip to main content
Winter sports preview: Viroqua boys basketball embrace their roles

Viroqua High School boys basketball team

Members of the Viroqua boys basketball team for 2021-2022 include (front, from left) Clayton Weston, Casey Kowalczyk, Benson McDowell, Andrew Fassbinder, Tyler Quackenbush; (back) Kael Brandt, Cooper Gelhaus, Ayden McDowell, Henry Urch, Griffin Olson, Kamden Oliver, Trevor Geary and Benny Fergot Missing: Owen Zahm.

 Contributed photo

The Viroqua High School boys basketball team has played a fair amount of basketball with each other and the athletes have embraced their roles this season, which has made for a smooth transition.

Kodi Ethridge, who is in his second year as varsity coach and in his 11th overall, said the team has a “very deep bench and supporting cast, all of which can play multiple positions.”

Top returning players for the season include Kamden Oliver and Griffin Olson. “These will be two kids with the ball in their hands a lot,” Ethridge said. “Both of them (have) a high basketball IQ and both (are) great leaders.”

The team lost nine seniors from last year, two of which earned conference honors — Clayton Slack with honorable mention and Jacob Lotz with second team all-conference.

Where are team’s weaknesses and biggest challenges this season? “We do lack some size in our frontcourt but have some hard-working young men to make up for that,” Ethridge said.

“Our goal is to simply get better each week and be playing our best basketball by playoffs,” he said.

Ethridge said West Salem and Luther will have the top looking teams in the conference starting out. “I feel with the right work put in, we will be very competitive and surprise some teams that may look past us.”

The assistant coaches are Austin Jones Tyler Gabrielson. The team’s record last year was 7-9.

Angela Cina can be reached at angie.cina@lee.net.

Vernon County Times editor

Angie Cina is editor of the Vernon County Times. Contact her at 608-637-5616.

