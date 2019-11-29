You are the owner of this article.
Edit Article Add New Article
Winter sports preview: Viroqua boys basketball features good numbers
0 comments

Winter sports preview: Viroqua boys basketball features good numbers

Viroqua High School boys basketball team 2019-2020

Members of the Viroqua High School boys basketball team for 2019-2020 include (front, from left) Clayton Slack, Evan Hubatch, Kamden Oliver, Ben Gillen, Zach Lohr, Blaine Conaway, Noah Mathison; (back) Alex Jacobson, Drew Fortney, Jacob Lotz, Dawson Swenson, Phillip Ott, Jared Anderson Braden Lendosky and Nick Schneider.

 Angie Cina

The Viroqua High School boys basketball coach is looking forward to a season with good numbers in the program.

“We return six seniors, along with 11 juniors,” said Joel Anderson, who’s coached for 20 years. “We should have very good depth and competition in practice.”

Anderson said the key graduate the team lost was Andrew Wedwick who was a leading scorer and honorable mention all-conference player.

Top returning players for the season include seniors Jared Anderson, Drew Fortney, Dawson Swenson and Zach Lohr, and juniors Jacob Lotz, Clayton Slack and Nick Schneider.

This season Anderson is advising his players to “Play hard, play together and have fun.”

Anderson said this year’s strengths are overall team size and depth, rebounding and defense. He said the weaknesses and biggest challenges include perimeter shooting, learning to win and consistent play.

The longtime coach said he expects G-E-T, Luther and West Salem are the top contenders for the conference title.

Assistant coaches are Kodi Etheridge, Austin Jones and Tyler Gabrielson. The team’s record last year was 5-7 conference, 8-15 overall

More preview stories on B6

0 comments
0
0
0
0
0

Be the first to know

* I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.

Vernon County Broadcaster editor

Angie Cina is editor of the Vernon County Broadcaster. Contact her at 608-637-5616.

Related to this story

Get up-to-the-minute news sent straight to your device.

Topics

News Alerts

Breaking News