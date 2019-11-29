Winter sports preview: Viroqua boys basketball features good numbers

The Viroqua High School boys basketball coach is looking forward to a season with good numbers in the program.

“We return six seniors, along with 11 juniors,” said Joel Anderson, who’s coached for 20 years. “We should have very good depth and competition in practice.”

Anderson said the key graduate the team lost was Andrew Wedwick who was a leading scorer and honorable mention all-conference player.

Top returning players for the season include seniors Jared Anderson, Drew Fortney, Dawson Swenson and Zach Lohr, and juniors Jacob Lotz, Clayton Slack and Nick Schneider.

This season Anderson is advising his players to “Play hard, play together and have fun.”

Anderson said this year’s strengths are overall team size and depth, rebounding and defense. He said the weaknesses and biggest challenges include perimeter shooting, learning to win and consistent play.

The longtime coach said he expects G-E-T, Luther and West Salem are the top contenders for the conference title.

Assistant coaches are Kodi Etheridge, Austin Jones and Tyler Gabrielson. The team’s record last year was 5-7 conference, 8-15 overall

