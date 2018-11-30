Viroqua boys basketball coach Joel Anderson said the team’s mission for the 2018-19 season is to “Play hard, play together and have fun.”
Anderson, who has coached in Viroqua for 12 years, said a key position lost to graduation in May was forward Steve Diehl, who was the team’s top defensive player. The team’s record last year was 3-19
“We are are working hard to improve our defense, team chemistry and confidence,” Anderson said. “We have several returning players with a lot of potential to develop into a solid team.”
A top returning player is Andrew Wedwick, leading scorer, rebounder and Honorable Mention All-Conference.
What does Anderson see as the team’s strengths this season?
“Potentially balanced scoring and size — Wedwick, Jared Anderson, Sam Jett, Jacob Lotz and Dawson Swenson,” he said. “I see strong desire among the players to work together to become a good team.”
Anderson said the team needs to become better at team defense. “We are working hard at this and hope to improve this area. We feel this will make us a better team.”
Anderson’s top contenders for the conference title are G-E-T and Luther.
“I also feel Westby will be an improved team and a tough game. We have our compass set to our vision. If we achieve those three things we will likely improve our record and become an improved team in our league.”
The assistant coach is Kodi Etheridge.
