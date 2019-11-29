Winter sports preview: Viroqua boys co-op hockey welcomes new coach

The young Viroqua cooperative boys hockey team, which includes players from Viroqua, Westby, Youth Initiative and Cashton, has a new coaching staff for the 2019-2020 season and for the first time in a number of years, a JV team.

“Our coaching staff will measure the success of the season by how ready we are for the playoffs in February,” said Justin Halverson, the team’s new coach. Previously, he was an assistant/head coach.

Halverson is working with a team that lost three players to graduation.

“We lost three seniors last year — Nick Paduano, Hunter Vikmyer and Teddy Hanson,” Halverson said. “High school athletics are here and gone in an instant. I appreciate all the time spent watching the guys get ready for the next phase of their lives. They are all stand up young men. My hope is they return to the rink and enjoy hockey for the rest of their adult life as well.”

This year’s team motto is family. “We are taking things one day at a time,” Halverson said. “Our goal is to put team or ‘family’ first and not focus on individual achievements.”