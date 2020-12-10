Winter sports preview: Viroqua boys hoops headed by new coach

The Viroqua High School boys basketball team welcomes a new coach this year — Kodi Ethridge.

This is Ethridge’s first year as a varsity coach; however, he isn’t new to coaching, as he’s been an assistant coach for nine years.

The ongoing coronavirus pandemic has affected the way the team operates. Ethridge said they are running more separate drills in practice to help distance and games with no or few fans will be interesting.

“(The athletes) are very excited to have the opportunity to play basketball with their classmates,” Ethridge said.

The first-year varsity coach said the team goal has always been to be playing their best basketball come tournament time.

“We are very optimistic this season with our group of guys,” Ethridge said. “We have a senior-dominated group that play very well and fit well together.”

Top returning players for the season include Clayton Slack, Jacob Lotz and Blaine Conaway. The team lost Dawson Swenson, Jared Anderson, Zach Lohr, Drew Fortney and Alex Jacobson to graduation.

Team speed and depth will be a strength this season, Ethridge said. He added that the size of the team is down from last year, which will be a challenge, as will a different style of play.

Who are the top contenders for the conference title and how does Ethridge think the team will do this season? “We feel as this season is up for grabs in our conference and will treat every game as such,” he said.

Assistant coaches are Austin Jones, Tyler Gabrielson and Shane Peterson. The team’s record last year was 10-13.

