Winter sports preview. Viroqua co-op boys hockey features strong freshman class

Viroqua High School boys hockey team 2021

Members of the Viroqua cooperative boys hockey team for 2021-2022 include (front, from left) Cooper Miller, Ryder Steele, Spencer Otto, Dylan Kaduc, Brooks Hoffland, Austin Nundahl, Grayson Hertel, Jack Dahl, Dalton Buros, Gavin Goss, Collin Simonson, Alex Hoyum; (back) coach Kyle Buros, coach Brendan Karlstad, Gavin Olson, Landen Starr, Brayden Dahl, Brody Steele, Austin Holmes, Odin Snowdeal, Corbett Bramstedt, Sidney Ricks, Hudson Nundahl, coach David Hettenback and head coach Justin Halverson.

 Drew Shonka photo

The Viroqua cooperative boys hockey team has a strong freshman class this season.

“A strong freshmen class with the help of a couple sophomores, juniors and seniors will give us an opportunity to be more solid in both the offensive and defensive ends,” said Justin Halverson, who has served three years as head coach and five years as an assistant coach.

“Our season will be dictated on the ability of our team to come together and work for a common goal,” Halverson said. “A strong freshmen class should give us depth and a better opportunity at more offense this season.”

Top returning players for the season include Cooper Miller in net. “Cooper has come a long way with his form and confidence,” Halverson said. “We look to him to keep us in tight games and give us a chance to win.”

Other top returners include upperclassmen Odin Snowdeal, Brody Steele, Brayden Dahl, Austin Holmes and Spencer Otto at defense.

“Our strength (this season) will come from an experience defensive group and solid goaltending,” Halverson said. He added that the team’s inexperience will be a challenge this year.

Does the coach have a team motto or goals for the athletes? “Bring a good attitude to the rink every day. We have worked very hard in the off season as a team to put out a better product this season and for seasons in the future. I’m confident in the ability of this group to work hard for each other.”

Halverson said Black River Falls will be the top contender for the conference title.

Assistant coaches are Dave Hettenbach, Kyle Buros and Brendan Karlstad. The team’s record last year was 1-13-1.

Angela Cina can be reached at angie.cina@lee.net.

Vernon County Times editor

Angie Cina is editor of the Vernon County Times. Contact her at 608-637-5616.

