Winter sports preview. Viroqua co-op boys hockey features strong freshman class

The Viroqua cooperative boys hockey team has a strong freshman class this season.

“A strong freshmen class with the help of a couple sophomores, juniors and seniors will give us an opportunity to be more solid in both the offensive and defensive ends,” said Justin Halverson, who has served three years as head coach and five years as an assistant coach.

“Our season will be dictated on the ability of our team to come together and work for a common goal,” Halverson said. “A strong freshmen class should give us depth and a better opportunity at more offense this season.”

Top returning players for the season include Cooper Miller in net. “Cooper has come a long way with his form and confidence,” Halverson said. “We look to him to keep us in tight games and give us a chance to win.”

Other top returners include upperclassmen Odin Snowdeal, Brody Steele, Brayden Dahl, Austin Holmes and Spencer Otto at defense.

“Our strength (this season) will come from an experience defensive group and solid goaltending,” Halverson said. He added that the team’s inexperience will be a challenge this year.

Does the coach have a team motto or goals for the athletes? “Bring a good attitude to the rink every day. We have worked very hard in the off season as a team to put out a better product this season and for seasons in the future. I’m confident in the ability of this group to work hard for each other.”

Halverson said Black River Falls will be the top contender for the conference title.

Assistant coaches are Dave Hettenbach, Kyle Buros and Brendan Karlstad. The team’s record last year was 1-13-1.

Angela Cina can be reached at angie.cina@lee.net.

Love 0 Funny 0 Wow 0 Sad 0 Angry 0

Be the first to know Get local news delivered to your inbox! Sign up! * I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.