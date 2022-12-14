Winter sports preview: Viroqua co-op boys hockey has senior-class leadership

The Viroqua boys cooperative hockey team has seniors to lead them.

“We have good leadership in our senior class,” said fourth-year head coach Justin Halverson. “The team has bonded well in off season workouts and is excited to play for each other.”

Halverson said this year’s motto is: “We are a Hockey Family—Where one goes we all go.”

The team graduated seven seniors, one of whom was Brayden Dahl first team all-conference defenseman.

“Our strength and weakness is a strong freshman and sophomore class,” Halverson said. “(We’re) looking to them to step up and lead the team.”

La Crescent and Black River Falls are the strongest teams in the conference, the coach said. “We will be competitive and see how fast we can grow into a winning group!”

David Hettenbach, Brendan Karlstad and Kyle Buros are this year’s assistants. The team’s record last year was 1-19-1.