 Skip to main contentSkip to main content
You are the owner of this article.
Edit Article Add New Article
You have permission to edit this article.
Edit

Winter sports preview: Viroqua co-op boys hockey has senior-class leadership

  • 0
Viroqua High School boys hockey team 2022

Members of the Viroqua cooperative boys hockey team for 2022-2023 include (front, from left) Cooper Miller, Eli Goss, Hudson Nundahl, Caleb Miller, Hunter Driese, Brooks Hoffland, Dylan Kaduc, Collin Simonson, Gavyn Hansen, Landen Burke, Landen Moen; (back) Kyle Buros, Justin Halverson, Sidney Ricks, Landen Starr, Jack Dahl, Carter Holmes, Odin Snowdeal, Dalton Buros, Gavin Goss, Ryder Steele, Dave Hettenbach and Brendan Karlstad.

 Drew Shonka photo

The Viroqua boys cooperative hockey team has seniors to lead them.

“We have good leadership in our senior class,” said fourth-year head coach Justin Halverson. “The team has bonded well in off season workouts and is excited to play for each other.”

Halverson said this year’s motto is: “We are a Hockey Family—Where one goes we all go.”

The team graduated seven seniors, one of whom was Brayden Dahl first team all-conference defenseman.

“Our strength and weakness is a strong freshman and sophomore class,” Halverson said. “(We’re) looking to them to step up and lead the team.”

La Crescent and Black River Falls are the strongest teams in the conference, the coach said. “We will be competitive and see how fast we can grow into a winning group!”

People are also reading…

David Hettenbach, Brendan Karlstad and Kyle Buros are this year’s assistants. The team’s record last year was 1-19-1.

University of Wisconsin men's hockey coach Tony Granato discusses preparing for games Friday and Saturday at No. 3 Minnesota.

Angela Cina can be reached at angie.cina@lee.net.

0 Comments
0
0
0
0
0

* I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.

Vernon County Times editor

Angie Cina is editor of the Vernon County Times. Contact her at 608-637-5616.

Related to this story

Get up-to-the-minute news sent straight to your device.

Topics

News Alerts

Breaking News