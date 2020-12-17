 Skip to main content

You are the owner of this article.
Edit Article Add New Article
You have permission to edit this article.
Edit
Winter sports preview: Viroqua co-op boys hockey support each other
0 comments

Winter sports preview: Viroqua co-op boys hockey support each other

Viroqua High School boys hockey team 2020

Members of the Viroqua cooperative boys hockey team for 2020-2021 include (front, from left) Gavin Goss, Carter Williams, Grayson Hertel, Spencer Otto, Cooper Miller, Dylan Kaduc, Dalton Buros, Logan Mishler, Austin Nundahl; (back) David Hettenbach, Tyson Menzynski, Gavin Olson, Brody Steele, Garrison Korn, Austin Holmes, Odin Snowdeal, Brayden Dahl, Corbett Bramstedt, Kaden Hansen and Justin Halverson.

 Contributed photo

Viroqua cooperative boys hockey coach Justin Halverson said his team is excited and relieved to have a season.

“Our strength is our willingness to support each other,” the second-year coach said. “If the team buys in to a never say die mentality, we will have some successes.”

Halverson said the biggest challenge will be who can fill the seniors’ spot from last year who put up 80% of the scoring.

“Our seniors will need to lead this team if we are to have any success,” Halverson said. “They are more than capable.”

As a coach does he have a team motto or goals put forth to the athletes? “As a small community program our biggest goal is for our athletes to rise above the role of the underdog,” Halverson said. “Everyone puts their shoes on one foot at a time, never sell yourself short of anything.”

Halverson said he isn’t sure who will be the top contenders for the conference title. “I’m just happy these seniors and the team get a chance to play hockey!”

Assistant coaches include David Hettenbach, Kyle Buros and Brendan Karlstad. The team’s record last year was 5-16.

0 comments
0
0
0
0
0

Be the first to know

* I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.

Vernon County Broadcaster editor

Angie Cina is editor of the Vernon County Broadcaster. Contact her at 608-637-5616.

Related to this story

Watch Now: Related Video

High school football video: Iowa-Grant at Viroqua

Get up-to-the-minute news sent straight to your device.

Topics

News Alerts

Breaking News