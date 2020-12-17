Winter sports preview: Viroqua co-op boys hockey support each other

Viroqua cooperative boys hockey coach Justin Halverson said his team is excited and relieved to have a season.

“Our strength is our willingness to support each other,” the second-year coach said. “If the team buys in to a never say die mentality, we will have some successes.”

Halverson said the biggest challenge will be who can fill the seniors’ spot from last year who put up 80% of the scoring.

“Our seniors will need to lead this team if we are to have any success,” Halverson said. “They are more than capable.”

As a coach does he have a team motto or goals put forth to the athletes? “As a small community program our biggest goal is for our athletes to rise above the role of the underdog,” Halverson said. “Everyone puts their shoes on one foot at a time, never sell yourself short of anything.”

Halverson said he isn’t sure who will be the top contenders for the conference title. “I’m just happy these seniors and the team get a chance to play hockey!”

Assistant coaches include David Hettenbach, Kyle Buros and Brendan Karlstad. The team’s record last year was 5-16.

