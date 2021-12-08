Winter sports preview: Viroqua co-op girls hockey fields full team

The Viroqua cooperative girls hockey team (Westby, Viroqua, Laurel, Youth Initiative and Cashton high schools) will have a full squad this year with 20 players, which is the largest team the Blackhawks have fielded since 2014.

“This should give us good depth and allow us to be competitive with a solid 3-line rotation on offense,” said Paul Severson, who is in his fourth year as head coach.

In addition to having a full squad, the team has four top returning players. The players include Rachel Simonson, junior forward, leading scorer from last season, finished 10th in Wisconsin in scoring last season in only 13 games; Gabby Olson, junior forward, third leading scorer on the team; Sylvi Shonka, senior defenseman, fifth leading scorer and four-year starter on defense; and Lucia Nannini, senior defenseman, defensive specialist, four-year starter.

“We lost two players to graduation, Assistant Captain Moriah Ellefson and Team Captain Erin Simonson (who had 81 career points). We are expecting strong numbers at the varsity level this year with the addition of six incoming freshmen, an exchange student from Germany and another junior returning to hockey from time off.”

The team motto this season is “Practice how we Play.” “We expect everyone to work hard in practice so we can compete hard when we get to gametime,” Severson said.

What does the coach see as the team’s strengths this season? “Offensively, the Blackhawks finished last season second in the state with an average of 4.92 GPG, a significant improvement from 2019’s team,” Severson said. “We had six players who finished in double digits for points, with Rachel Simonson leading the team at 25...”

Where are the team’s weaknesses and biggest challenges? “With the Badger Conference resuming play this season (Dane County teams did not play last year due to COVID), we have a much more challenging schedule this year,” Severson said. “Many of our toughest opponents in our conference did not play last year, so their return will give us those matchups against teams that routinely field up to 70 players in their organization and draw from student populations in the 10,000 range.:

Severson expects the top contender for the conference title will be the Middleton-based co-op Metro Lynx.

“The Middleton-based co-op Metro Lynx was state runner-up two years ago but did not play last season. With their return, I expect that they will be the team to beat in the Badger Conference. Sun Prairie’s co-op Cap City Cougars has also had a strong program; however, they have had a lot of turnover since 2019 so I’m not sure what to expect from them. I expect that we will be competitive with most of the teams in our conference and should compete for a top half seed in the playoffs this year.”

The team’s record last year was seven wins and six losses. Cassie Halverson is the assistant coach.

Angela Cina can be reached at angie.cina@lee.net.

