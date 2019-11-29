Winter sports preview: Viroqua co-op girls hockey has depth

What does Severson see as the team’s strengths this season?

“We have a strong core of talented hockey players returning, plus a large group of incoming freshmen. Our biggest weakness last year was the lack of depth. That will not be the case this year. We were competitive in all but three games we played in; having that depth should allow us to win a few of those close games in the upcoming season. We had a strong defensive presence, especially on special teams (fifth in the state for penalty kill), that is expected to continue this season.”

Severson said the team has a challenging schedule this season.

“We will be facing six teams that were in the top 10 last season, and a few more that were knocking on the door to the top 10,” he said. “We have eight freshmen joining the team this season, so we will be a youthful team that will need to get up to speed quickly.”

Severson said he expects the Cap City Cougars, Rock County and the Metro Lynx (Madison) to be the top contenders.

“Cap City Cougars went to state last season from our conference and look to be strong again this year,” he said. “Rock County also has a strong team returning and the Metro Lynx (Madison) will be a talented team as well.”