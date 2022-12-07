Winter sports preview: Viroqua co-op girls hockey has returning players ready to lead

The Blackhawks girls hockey co-op, which includes athletes from Westby, Viroqua, Laurel, Youth Initiative and Cashton high schools, is heading into the season with five returning seniors and three returning juniors ready to lead.

“We lost three players to graduation, Assistant Captain Kendall Ekern, and team Captains Sylvi Shonka and Lucia Nannini, and one foreign exchange student — Leonie Boettcher,” said Paul Severson, who’s in his fifth year of coaching. “Shonka and Nannini were four-year starters on the blue line and Boettcher had 43 goals last season, all will be difficult to replace. We have five returning seniors this season, along with three juniors, which gives us good balance for experience as a whole.”

Nannini, first team all-conference defenseman, captain; Shonka, top-scoring defenseman for the last four years, captain; and Boettcher, 43 goal-scoring forward, second team all-state.

Top returning players for the season include Rachel Simonson, senior forward, who has 91 career points going into this season and Gabby Olson, senior forward, third leading scorer on the team.

What are the team’s strengths this season? “Offensively, the Blackhawks finished last season 8th in the State with an average of 3.57 GPG, and averaged giving up 2.57 GPG. Boettcher finished 3rd in the State with 34 regular-season goals, while Simonson finished 13th in the State with 38 regular season points. While we will miss Boettcher’s offensive output, there are still a number of offensive threats with Seniors Simonson, Gabby Olson, Cady Dehlin, and Freya Rising returning. Junior Aida Karwoski and sophomore Gracie Goss are also scoring threats.”

Where are the team’s weaknesses and biggest challenges? “The Blackhawks were one game short of reaching the State Tournament for the first time in 20 years, with a disappointing loss to Madison powerhouse Metro Lynx,” Severson said. “It will be difficult to repeat last year’s results, as we will be relying more heavily this year on some of our younger players in key positions. We go into this season with four true defensemen, which leaves little room for injuries or illness.”

The team’s record last year was 13 wins, nine losses.

“When it comes to our team motto, it’s ‘Practice how we Play’,” Severson said. “We expect everyone to work hard in practice so we can compete hard when we get to game time.”

Severson said he expects Metro Lynx and the Cap City Cougars to be contenders for the conference title.

“The Middleton-based co-op Metro Lynx was the Badger Conference champion, who were undefeated in conference,” he said. “The Blackhawks were the only conference team in their schedule to lose to them by 2 goals or less. However, the Lynx lost 10 players to graduation, so they likely won’t be quite as solid this year, but remain the favorite going in. Sun Prairie’s co-op Cap City Cougars has also had a strong program and split with the Blackhawks last year, with the Blackhawks beating the Cougars on home ice to advance to the conference championship. I expect they will also be a strong team to contend with in our conference. I expect that we will be competitive with most of the teams in our conference and our goal going in will be to host a home playoff game once again.”

The assistant coaches are Cassie Halverson and Michael Severson.