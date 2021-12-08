 Skip to main content
Winter sports preview: Viroqua co-op gymnastics is 'small but mighty'

Viroqua High School co-op gymnastics team 2021

Members of the Viroqua area cooperative gymnastics team for 2021-2022 include (front, from left)  Isabell Korn (Cashton Grade 9); Erin Torgerson (Viroqua Grade 12); Katy Torgerson (Viroqua Grade 9); (back) Morgan Siekert (Cashton Grade 10); Mara Anderson (Viroqua Grade 11); Emma Harem (Viroqua Grade 10); Eylse Neprud (Viroqua Grade 9); and Maddie Klinkner (Cashton Grade 9).

 Contributed photo

The Viroqua area (Viroqua and Cashton) cooperative gymnastics team may be small, but longtime coach Darcy McClelland said she and her athletes are excited to show off their skills.

“(That’s our strength), small but mighty,” said McClelland, who has coached a total of 18 years — 10 years as head coach.

McClelland said she welcomes back three top gymnasts — sophomore Morgan Siekert, an individual state qualifier on beam and a strong all-around individual; senior Erin Torgerson, a strong team leader; and junior Mara Anderson, a strong all-around individual.

Gymnasts who graduated in 2021 include Kenzy Kreuzer (De Soto), and Kiara Yttri and Flynn LeMaire (Viroqua). “(They were) strong team leaders and four years dedication to our team,” McClelland said.

This season’s team motto is: “Believe and Achieve. Work hard and be competitive.”

McClelland said the top contenders for the conference include G-E-T and West Salem, along with Viroqua area.

The assistant coaches are Katilin Hellerud and Jozie McClelland. The team’s record last year was second in the conference and fourth at sectionals

Angela Cina can be reached at angie.cina@lee.net.

Vernon County Times editor

Angie Cina is editor of the Vernon County Times.

