Winter sports preview: Viroqua co-op gymnastics is 'small but mighty'

The Viroqua area (Viroqua and Cashton) cooperative gymnastics team may be small, but longtime coach Darcy McClelland said she and her athletes are excited to show off their skills.

“(That’s our strength), small but mighty,” said McClelland, who has coached a total of 18 years — 10 years as head coach.

McClelland said she welcomes back three top gymnasts — sophomore Morgan Siekert, an individual state qualifier on beam and a strong all-around individual; senior Erin Torgerson, a strong team leader; and junior Mara Anderson, a strong all-around individual.

Gymnasts who graduated in 2021 include Kenzy Kreuzer (De Soto), and Kiara Yttri and Flynn LeMaire (Viroqua). “(They were) strong team leaders and four years dedication to our team,” McClelland said.

This season’s team motto is: “Believe and Achieve. Work hard and be competitive.”

McClelland said the top contenders for the conference include G-E-T and West Salem, along with Viroqua area.

The assistant coaches are Katilin Hellerud and Jozie McClelland. The team’s record last year was second in the conference and fourth at sectionals

