Winter sports preview: Viroqua co-op gymnastics led by new coaches

The Viroqua co-op gymnastics team has new head coaches — Melissa Siekert and Lily Wiegand — leading them this season.

“We are very optimistic that our varsity gymnasts will be able to provide consistently high results as long as we are able to keep them healthy,” Siekert said. “We are fortunate to return state award winners and are hoping they can help shepherd our gymnasts to state as a team.”

The top returning gymnasts are two-time state qualifier and 2022 fifth-place vaulter, junior Morgan Siekert, and 2022 fourth-place uneven bars champion, sophomore Isabell Korn. “We are looking to them to lead our team to even more state placements,” Siekert said.

“We are fortunate in that it only lost one senior and we were able to add two sophomores and two freshmen,” she added.

What do the first-year head coaches see as their team’s strengths? “This year we have five very strong varsity gymnasts and two eager junior varsity gymnasts who can help and support each other through the long, physically demanding season,” Siekert said.

She added the biggest challenge is low numbers. “We will need all of our gymnasts to stay healthy in order to compete with a full varsity team.”

“Above all else, we are focused on team and being good teammates,” Siekert said. “The team goal is to make it to state and have as many state qualifiers as possible.”

Who does Siekert expect to be the the top contenders for the conference title? “Purely based on the information from last year’s season and what I’ve seen in our practice gym, I would suspect the top contenders for the conference title will be the West Salem co-op and our team.”

Kaitlin Hellerud is the assistant coach. The team took third place in sectionals last season.