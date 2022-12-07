Winter sports preview: Viroqua girls basketball motivated to succeed

The Viroqua girls basketball team is motivated to succeed.

“Our biggest strength is that our group is motivated to have success and build our program, not only for themselves, but for their teammates and for our younger groups as well,” said Terry Cina, who’s in his second year as head coach. “This is an incredibly unselfish group who likes to practice hard and have fun with each other.”

Cina said the team lost three very important seniors from last year. “(They) were great people and leaders for us. We will be looking for our lone senior — Zoey Clark — and a strong group of juniors to take on the leadership roles to keep our program on a positive trajectory.”

The seniors who graduated included Jessica Anderson (all-conference honorable mention), and Vanessa Lohr and Maddie Hamm. “(They) were all key contributors and leaders of our team. They left a very positive lasting impact on our program.”

The team’s only returning senior is Zoey Clark. “She will be expected to provide leadership for our group both vocally and with her talents,” Cina said. “We will also lean heavily on our strong junior class to help us compete at a higher level, as well as working with our younger kids to build their confidence within our team.”

This year’s team motto is: “If it doesn’t challenge you, it won’t change you.”

Who does Cina predict will be the top contenders for the conference title? “West Salem is the favorite but Westby will give them their biggest challenge because of their coaching and a great group of seniors. Arcadia returns one of, if not the best player in the conference. Onalaska Luther and G-E-T will have a lot of new faces due to graduations but they have really good coaches/programs so they will always be good as well.”

The varsity assistant is Michael DiPadova and the JV coach is Chris Rozeske. The team’s record last year was 3 wins, 21 losses.