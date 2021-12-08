Winter sports preview: Viroqua girls basketball welcomes new coach

The Viroqua High School girls basketball team welcomes a new coach this season.

Terry Cina, a Viroqua High School graduate, comes to the team with 15 years of coaching experience under his belt.

Although the team lost Hailey Sherry, Jessica Tryggestad and Alicia Stuber to graduation in May, it welcomes back top returning players Jessica Anderson, Vanessa Lohr and Maddie Hamm, who are seniors, and Zoey Clark, who is a junior.

“Our schedule includes many very good teams, so we will do our best to improve every night and have fun doing it!,” Cina said. “Our veteran players will be asked to step their game up and our newcomers will be asked to grow into their new roles on the team.”

He said the team’s strength is that the athletes help each other. “This group is full of great teammates (credit to them, their other coaches and their parents) who are willing to help each other get better each day. They are super coachable and willing to get better at the so-called little things in order to earn some wins!”

Cina said the team does face some challenges. “The incredible competition that we will face in and out of our conference will be the biggest challenge. But the challenge that we have the most control over is practicing at a high level and working to develop those winning habits night in and night out.”

This year’s team motto is: “Develop winning habits in practice and work to carry them over to the games.”

Who does Cina predict will be the top contender? “West Salem is the favorite but there are many really good teams in the Coulee Conference that will present nightly challenges for everyone.

Assistant coaches are Chris Rozeske and Talia Klein. The team’s record for last year was four wins and 15 losses.

Angela Cina can be reached at angie.cina@lee.net.

Love 0 Funny 0 Wow 0 Sad 0 Angry 0

Be the first to know Get local news delivered to your inbox! Sign up! * I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.